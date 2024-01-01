Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Russian rubles today

Convert TTD to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 ttd
12,627.90 rub

TT$1.000 TTD = руб12.63 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:14
TTD to RUB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TTD to RUBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High13.121913.6726
Low12.576912.3233
Average12.880313.0877
Change-3.00%-6.62%
1 TTD to RUB stats

The performance of TTD to RUB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 13.1219 and a 30 day low of 12.5769. This means the 30 day average was 12.8803. The change for TTD to RUB was -3.00.

The performance of TTD to RUB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13.6726 and a 90 day low of 12.3233. This means the 90 day average was 13.0877. The change for TTD to RUB was -6.62.

Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Russian Ruble
1 TTD12.62790 RUB
5 TTD63.13950 RUB
10 TTD126.27900 RUB
20 TTD252.55800 RUB
50 TTD631.39500 RUB
100 TTD1,262.79000 RUB
250 TTD3,156.97500 RUB
500 TTD6,313.95000 RUB
1000 TTD12,627.90000 RUB
2000 TTD25,255.80000 RUB
5000 TTD63,139.50000 RUB
10000 TTD126,279.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 RUB0.07919 TTD
5 RUB0.39595 TTD
10 RUB0.79190 TTD
20 RUB1.58379 TTD
50 RUB3.95949 TTD
100 RUB7.91897 TTD
250 RUB19.79743 TTD
500 RUB39.59485 TTD
1000 RUB79.18970 TTD
2000 RUB158.37940 TTD
5000 RUB395.94850 TTD
10000 RUB791.89700 TTD