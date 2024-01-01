Tajikistani somonis to CFP francs today

Convert TJS to XPF at the real exchange rate

1,000 tjs
10,301 xpf

SM1.000 TJS = ₣10.30 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TJS to XPF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TJS to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.407310.4296
Low10.122510.0520
Average10.265410.2346
Change0.69%1.40%
1 TJS to XPF stats

The performance of TJS to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.4073 and a 30 day low of 10.1225. This means the 30 day average was 10.2654. The change for TJS to XPF was 0.69.

The performance of TJS to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.4296 and a 90 day low of 10.0520. This means the 90 day average was 10.2346. The change for TJS to XPF was 1.40.

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / CFP Franc
1 TJS10.30140 XPF
5 TJS51.50700 XPF
10 TJS103.01400 XPF
20 TJS206.02800 XPF
50 TJS515.07000 XPF
100 TJS1,030.14000 XPF
250 TJS2,575.35000 XPF
500 TJS5,150.70000 XPF
1000 TJS10,301.40000 XPF
2000 TJS20,602.80000 XPF
5000 TJS51,507.00000 XPF
10000 TJS103,014.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Tajikistani Somoni
1 XPF0.09707 TJS
5 XPF0.48537 TJS
10 XPF0.97074 TJS
20 XPF1.94148 TJS
50 XPF4.85369 TJS
100 XPF9.70738 TJS
250 XPF24.26845 TJS
500 XPF48.53690 TJS
1000 XPF97.07380 TJS
2000 XPF194.14760 TJS
5000 XPF485.36900 TJS
10000 XPF970.73800 TJS