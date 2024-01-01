Tajikistani somonis to Pakistani rupees today

Convert TJS to PKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 tjs
25,979.60 pkr

SM1.000 TJS = ₨25.98 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:25
TJS to PKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TJS to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High26.266226.2662
Low25.783025.3843
Average26.000725.8316
Change0.75%2.02%
1 TJS to PKR stats

The performance of TJS to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 26.2662 and a 30 day low of 25.7830. This means the 30 day average was 26.0007. The change for TJS to PKR was 0.75.

The performance of TJS to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 26.2662 and a 90 day low of 25.3843. This means the 90 day average was 25.8316. The change for TJS to PKR was 2.02.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.0991.3351.5131.6760.93721.048
1 GBP1.17311.279107.1441.7751.9661.09924.691
1 USD0.9170.782183.7591.3871.5370.85919.302
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.23

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Pakistani Rupee
1 TJS25.97960 PKR
5 TJS129.89800 PKR
10 TJS259.79600 PKR
20 TJS519.59200 PKR
50 TJS1,298.98000 PKR
100 TJS2,597.96000 PKR
250 TJS6,494.90000 PKR
500 TJS12,989.80000 PKR
1000 TJS25,979.60000 PKR
2000 TJS51,959.20000 PKR
5000 TJS129,898.00000 PKR
10000 TJS259,796.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Tajikistani Somoni
1 PKR0.03849 TJS
5 PKR0.19246 TJS
10 PKR0.38492 TJS
20 PKR0.76984 TJS
50 PKR1.92459 TJS
100 PKR3.84918 TJS
250 PKR9.62295 TJS
500 PKR19.24590 TJS
1000 PKR38.49180 TJS
2000 PKR76.98360 TJS
5000 PKR192.45900 TJS
10000 PKR384.91800 TJS