1.000 PKR = 0.03931 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:53
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Tajikistani Somoni
1 PKR0.03931 TJS
5 PKR0.19655 TJS
10 PKR0.39311 TJS
20 PKR0.78621 TJS
50 PKR1.96553 TJS
100 PKR3.93107 TJS
250 PKR9.82768 TJS
500 PKR19.65535 TJS
1000 PKR39.31070 TJS
2000 PKR78.62140 TJS
5000 PKR196.55350 TJS
10000 PKR393.10700 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Pakistani Rupee
1 TJS25.43840 PKR
5 TJS127.19200 PKR
10 TJS254.38400 PKR
20 TJS508.76800 PKR
50 TJS1,271.92000 PKR
100 TJS2,543.84000 PKR
250 TJS6,359.60000 PKR
500 TJS12,719.20000 PKR
1000 TJS25,438.40000 PKR
2000 TJS50,876.80000 PKR
5000 TJS127,192.00000 PKR
10000 TJS254,384.00000 PKR