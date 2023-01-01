500 Tajikistani somonis to Pakistani rupees
|Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Pakistani Rupee
|1 TJS
|25.96860 PKR
|5 TJS
|129.84300 PKR
|10 TJS
|259.68600 PKR
|20 TJS
|519.37200 PKR
|50 TJS
|1298.43000 PKR
|100 TJS
|2596.86000 PKR
|250 TJS
|6492.15000 PKR
|500 TJS
|12984.30000 PKR
|1000 TJS
|25968.60000 PKR
|2000 TJS
|51937.20000 PKR
|5000 TJS
|129843.00000 PKR
|10000 TJS
|259686.00000 PKR