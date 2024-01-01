Tajikistani somonis to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert TJS to HKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 tjs
731.96 hkd

SM1.000 TJS = $0.7320 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:53
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TJS to HKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TJS to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.73590.7359
Low0.72180.7121
Average0.72900.7240
Change1.36%2.46%
View full history

1 TJS to HKD stats

The performance of TJS to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7359 and a 30 day low of 0.7218. This means the 30 day average was 0.7290. The change for TJS to HKD was 1.36.

The performance of TJS to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7359 and a 90 day low of 0.7121. This means the 90 day average was 0.7240. The change for TJS to HKD was 2.46.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.0991.3331.5131.6760.93721.052
1 GBP1.17311.279107.1431.7751.9661.09924.697
1 USD0.9170.782183.7651.3881.5370.85919.308
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.231

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tajikistani somonis to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TJS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TJS to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tajikistani somoni

TJS to USD

TJS to EUR

TJS to GBP

TJS to INR

TJS to JPY

TJS to RUB

TJS to AUD

TJS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Hong Kong Dollar
1 TJS0.73196 HKD
5 TJS3.65982 HKD
10 TJS7.31963 HKD
20 TJS14.63926 HKD
50 TJS36.59815 HKD
100 TJS73.19630 HKD
250 TJS182.99075 HKD
500 TJS365.98150 HKD
1000 TJS731.96300 HKD
2000 TJS1,463.92600 HKD
5000 TJS3,659.81500 HKD
10000 TJS7,319.63000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Tajikistani Somoni
100 HKD136.61900 TJS
200 HKD273.23800 TJS
300 HKD409.85700 TJS
500 HKD683.09500 TJS
1000 HKD1,366.19000 TJS
2000 HKD2,732.38000 TJS
2500 HKD3,415.47500 TJS
3000 HKD4,098.57000 TJS
4000 HKD5,464.76000 TJS
5000 HKD6,830.95000 TJS
10000 HKD13,661.90000 TJS
20000 HKD27,323.80000 TJS