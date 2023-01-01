1 Thai baht to Panamanian balboas

Convert THB to PAB at the real exchange rate

1 thb
0.03 pab

1.00000 THB = 0.02705 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:29 UTC
THB to PAB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 THB → 0 PAB
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Thai Baht / Panamanian Balboa
1 THB0.02705 PAB
5 THB0.13525 PAB
10 THB0.27049 PAB
20 THB0.54098 PAB
50 THB1.35245 PAB
100 THB2.70490 PAB
250 THB6.76225 PAB
500 THB13.52450 PAB
1000 THB27.04900 PAB
2000 THB54.09800 PAB
5000 THB135.24500 PAB
10000 THB270.49000 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Thai Baht
1 PAB36.97000 THB
5 PAB184.85000 THB
10 PAB369.70000 THB
20 PAB739.40000 THB
50 PAB1848.50000 THB
100 PAB3697.00000 THB
250 PAB9242.50000 THB
500 PAB18485.00000 THB
1000 PAB36970.00000 THB
2000 PAB73940.00000 THB
5000 PAB184850.00000 THB
10000 PAB369700.00000 THB