5 Salvadoran colóns to Canadian dollars

Convert SVC to CAD at the real exchange rate

₡1.000 SVC = C$0.1595 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:56
SVC to CAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CAD
1 SVC to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.16100.1610
Low0.15790.1534
Average0.15930.1566
Change1.01%3.33%
1 SVC to CAD stats

The performance of SVC to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1610 and a 30 day low of 0.1579. This means the 30 day average was 0.1593. The change for SVC to CAD was 1.01.

The performance of SVC to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1610 and a 90 day low of 0.1534. This means the 90 day average was 0.1566. The change for SVC to CAD was 3.33.

Top currencies

 EURUSDINRAUDGBPSGDZARNZD
1 EUR11.04988.6081.6090.8321.41219.0071.788
1 USD0.953184.4891.5340.7931.34618.1231.705
1 INR0.0110.01210.0180.0090.0160.2150.02
1 AUD0.6220.65255.0710.5170.87711.8131.111

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Canadian Dollar
1 SVC0.15953 CAD
5 SVC0.79763 CAD
10 SVC1.59526 CAD
20 SVC3.19052 CAD
50 SVC7.97630 CAD
100 SVC15.95260 CAD
250 SVC39.88150 CAD
500 SVC79.76300 CAD
1000 SVC159.52600 CAD
2000 SVC319.05200 CAD
5000 SVC797.63000 CAD
10000 SVC1,595.26000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Salvadoran Colón
1 CAD6.26858 SVC
5 CAD31.34290 SVC
10 CAD62.68580 SVC
20 CAD125.37160 SVC
50 CAD313.42900 SVC
100 CAD626.85800 SVC
250 CAD1,567.14500 SVC
500 CAD3,134.29000 SVC
1000 CAD6,268.58000 SVC
2000 CAD12,537.16000 SVC
5000 CAD31,342.90000 SVC
10000 CAD62,685.80000 SVC