20 Saint Helena pounds to Ugandan shillings

Convert SHP to UGX at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = Ush4,666 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:12
SHP to UGX conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

UGX
1 SHP to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4,784.38004,966.5500
Low4,630.95004,630.9500
Average4,715.86874,816.8394
Change-1.91%-4.95%
1 SHP to UGX stats

The performance of SHP to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4,784.3800 and a 30 day low of 4,630.9500. This means the 30 day average was 4,715.8687. The change for SHP to UGX was -1.91.

The performance of SHP to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4,966.5500 and a 90 day low of 4,630.9500. This means the 90 day average was 4,816.8394. The change for SHP to UGX was -4.95.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7910.951.5331.34418.0171.3961.703
1 GBP1.26411.2011.9381.69822.7711.7652.153
1 EUR1.0520.83311.6141.41418.9621.471.792
1 AUD0.6520.5160.6210.87611.750.9111.111

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Ugandan Shilling
1 SHP4,666.12000 UGX
5 SHP23,330.60000 UGX
10 SHP46,661.20000 UGX
20 SHP93,322.40000 UGX
50 SHP233,306.00000 UGX
100 SHP466,612.00000 UGX
250 SHP1,166,530.00000 UGX
500 SHP2,333,060.00000 UGX
1000 SHP4,666,120.00000 UGX
2000 SHP9,332,240.00000 UGX
5000 SHP23,330,600.00000 UGX
10000 SHP46,661,200.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Saint Helena Pound
1 UGX0.00021 SHP
5 UGX0.00107 SHP
10 UGX0.00214 SHP
20 UGX0.00429 SHP
50 UGX0.01072 SHP
100 UGX0.02143 SHP
250 UGX0.05358 SHP
500 UGX0.10716 SHP
1000 UGX0.21431 SHP
2000 UGX0.42862 SHP
5000 UGX1.07156 SHP
10000 UGX2.14311 SHP