1 thousand Saint Helena pounds to Serbian dinars

Convert SHP to RSD at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = РСД140.5 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:41
SHP to RSD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

RSD
1 SHP to RSDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High141.2070141.2070
Low138.6710138.1880
Average140.2700139.7398
Change-0.19%1.66%
1 SHP to RSD stats

The performance of SHP to RSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 141.2070 and a 30 day low of 138.6710. This means the 30 day average was 140.2700. The change for SHP to RSD was -0.19.

The performance of SHP to RSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 141.2070 and a 90 day low of 138.1880. This means the 90 day average was 139.7398. The change for SHP to RSD was 1.66.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Serbian Dinar
1 SHP140.48000 RSD
5 SHP702.40000 RSD
10 SHP1,404.80000 RSD
20 SHP2,809.60000 RSD
50 SHP7,024.00000 RSD
100 SHP14,048.00000 RSD
250 SHP35,120.00000 RSD
500 SHP70,240.00000 RSD
1000 SHP140,480.00000 RSD
2000 SHP280,960.00000 RSD
5000 SHP702,400.00000 RSD
10000 SHP1,404,800.00000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Saint Helena Pound
1 RSD0.00712 SHP
5 RSD0.03559 SHP
10 RSD0.07118 SHP
20 RSD0.14237 SHP
50 RSD0.35592 SHP
100 RSD0.71184 SHP
250 RSD1.77961 SHP
500 RSD3.55922 SHP
1000 RSD7.11844 SHP
2000 RSD14.23688 SHP
5000 RSD35.59220 SHP
10000 RSD71.18440 SHP