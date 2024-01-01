5,000 Saint Helena pounds to Omani rials

Convert SHP to OMR at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = ر.ع.0.4865 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:27
SHP to OMR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

OMR
1 SHP to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.50210.5169
Low0.48590.4859
Average0.49520.5031
Change-2.63%-4.37%
1 SHP to OMR stats

The performance of SHP to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5021 and a 30 day low of 0.4859. This means the 30 day average was 0.4952. The change for SHP to OMR was -2.63.

The performance of SHP to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5169 and a 90 day low of 0.4859. This means the 90 day average was 0.5031. The change for SHP to OMR was -4.37.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Omani Rial
1 SHP0.48647 OMR
5 SHP2.43237 OMR
10 SHP4.86473 OMR
20 SHP9.72946 OMR
50 SHP24.32365 OMR
100 SHP48.64730 OMR
250 SHP121.61825 OMR
500 SHP243.23650 OMR
1000 SHP486.47300 OMR
2000 SHP972.94600 OMR
5000 SHP2,432.36500 OMR
10000 SHP4,864.73000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Saint Helena Pound
1 OMR2.05561 SHP
5 OMR10.27805 SHP
10 OMR20.55610 SHP
20 OMR41.11220 SHP
50 OMR102.78050 SHP
100 OMR205.56100 SHP
250 OMR513.90250 SHP
500 OMR1,027.80500 SHP
1000 OMR2,055.61000 SHP
2000 OMR4,111.22000 SHP
5000 OMR10,278.05000 SHP
10000 OMR20,556.10000 SHP