Saint Helena pounds to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert SHP to CRC at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = ₡642.6 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:44
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SHP to CRC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CRC
1 SHP to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High669.5350699.3050
Low642.5860642.5860
Average658.9564674.8249
Change-4.03%-7.57%
View full history

1 SHP to CRC stats

The performance of SHP to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 669.5350 and a 30 day low of 642.5860. This means the 30 day average was 658.9564. The change for SHP to CRC was -4.03.

The performance of SHP to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 699.3050 and a 90 day low of 642.5860. This means the 90 day average was 674.8249. The change for SHP to CRC was -7.57.

Track market ratesView SHP to CRC chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7910.951.5341.34418.0891.3961.704
1 GBP1.26411.2021.9391.69922.8671.7652.154
1 EUR1.0520.83211.6131.41419.0321.4691.793
1 AUD0.6520.5160.6210.87611.7960.911.111

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pound

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Costa Rican Colón
1 SHP642.58600 CRC
5 SHP3,212.93000 CRC
10 SHP6,425.86000 CRC
20 SHP12,851.72000 CRC
50 SHP32,129.30000 CRC
100 SHP64,258.60000 CRC
250 SHP160,646.50000 CRC
500 SHP321,293.00000 CRC
1000 SHP642,586.00000 CRC
2000 SHP1,285,172.00000 CRC
5000 SHP3,212,930.00000 CRC
10000 SHP6,425,860.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Saint Helena Pound
1 CRC0.00156 SHP
5 CRC0.00778 SHP
10 CRC0.01556 SHP
20 CRC0.03112 SHP
50 CRC0.07781 SHP
100 CRC0.15562 SHP
250 CRC0.38905 SHP
500 CRC0.77810 SHP
1000 CRC1.55621 SHP
2000 CRC3.11242 SHP
5000 CRC7.78105 SHP
10000 CRC15.56210 SHP