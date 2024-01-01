5,000 Singapore dollars to Eswatini Emalangeni

Convert SGD to SZL at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = L13.51 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:31
SGD to SZL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SZL
1 SGD to SZLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High13.581713.7609
Low13.102713.1027
Average13.383713.4823
Change1.41%-0.82%
1 SGD to SZL stats

The performance of SGD to SZL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 13.5817 and a 30 day low of 13.1027. This means the 30 day average was 13.3837. The change for SGD to SZL was 1.41.

The performance of SGD to SZL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13.7609 and a 90 day low of 13.1027. This means the 90 day average was 13.4823. The change for SGD to SZL was -0.82.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Swazi Lilangeni
1 SGD13.50700 SZL
5 SGD67.53500 SZL
10 SGD135.07000 SZL
20 SGD270.14000 SZL
50 SGD675.35000 SZL
100 SGD1,350.70000 SZL
250 SGD3,376.75000 SZL
500 SGD6,753.50000 SZL
1000 SGD13,507.00000 SZL
2000 SGD27,014.00000 SZL
5000 SGD67,535.00000 SZL
10000 SGD135,070.00000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Singapore Dollar
1 SZL0.07404 SGD
5 SZL0.37018 SGD
10 SZL0.74036 SGD
20 SZL1.48071 SGD
50 SZL3.70178 SGD
100 SZL7.40356 SGD
250 SZL18.50890 SGD
500 SZL37.01780 SGD
1000 SZL74.03560 SGD
2000 SZL148.07120 SGD
5000 SZL370.17800 SGD
10000 SZL740.35600 SGD