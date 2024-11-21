10 Singapore dollars to Qatari rials

Convert SGD to QAR at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = QR2.713 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:11
SGD to QAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

QAR
1 SGD to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.77522.8469
Low2.70862.7086
Average2.74402.7838
Change-2.02%-3.18%
1 SGD to QAR stats

The performance of SGD to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.7752 and a 30 day low of 2.7086. This means the 30 day average was 2.7440. The change for SGD to QAR was -2.02.

The performance of SGD to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.8469 and a 90 day low of 2.7086. This means the 90 day average was 2.7838. The change for SGD to QAR was -3.18.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Qatari Rial
1 SGD2.71327 QAR
5 SGD13.56635 QAR
10 SGD27.13270 QAR
20 SGD54.26540 QAR
50 SGD135.66350 QAR
100 SGD271.32700 QAR
250 SGD678.31750 QAR
500 SGD1,356.63500 QAR
1000 SGD2,713.27000 QAR
2000 SGD5,426.54000 QAR
5000 SGD13,566.35000 QAR
10000 SGD27,132.70000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Singapore Dollar
1 QAR0.36856 SGD
5 QAR1.84280 SGD
10 QAR3.68559 SGD
20 QAR7.37118 SGD
50 QAR18.42795 SGD
100 QAR36.85590 SGD
250 QAR92.13975 SGD
500 QAR184.27950 SGD
1000 QAR368.55900 SGD
2000 QAR737.11800 SGD
5000 QAR1,842.79500 SGD
10000 QAR3,685.59000 SGD