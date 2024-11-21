5 Singapore dollars to Papua New Guinean kinas

Convert SGD to PGK at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = K2.950 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:04
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SGD to PGK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PGK
1 SGD to PGKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.00813.0601
Low2.93252.9325
Average2.97362.9950
Change-1.41%-1.36%
View full history

1 SGD to PGK stats

The performance of SGD to PGK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.0081 and a 30 day low of 2.9325. This means the 30 day average was 2.9736. The change for SGD to PGK was -1.41.

The performance of SGD to PGK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.0601 and a 90 day low of 2.9325. This means the 90 day average was 2.9950. The change for SGD to PGK was -1.36.

Track market ratesView SGD to PGK chart

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,9250.9511.5360.79284.5137.2414.463
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.05216,749.111.6160.83388.8867.6164.694
1 AUD0.65110,366.40.61910.51555.0134.7132.905

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to Papua New Guinean kinas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollars

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 SGD2.95012 PGK
5 SGD14.75060 PGK
10 SGD29.50120 PGK
20 SGD59.00240 PGK
50 SGD147.50600 PGK
100 SGD295.01200 PGK
250 SGD737.53000 PGK
500 SGD1,475.06000 PGK
1000 SGD2,950.12000 PGK
2000 SGD5,900.24000 PGK
5000 SGD14,750.60000 PGK
10000 SGD29,501.20000 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Singapore Dollar
1 PGK0.33897 SGD
5 PGK1.69485 SGD
10 PGK3.38969 SGD
20 PGK6.77938 SGD
50 PGK16.94845 SGD
100 PGK33.89690 SGD
250 PGK84.74225 SGD
500 PGK169.48450 SGD
1000 PGK338.96900 SGD
2000 PGK677.93800 SGD
5000 PGK1,694.84500 SGD
10000 PGK3,389.69000 SGD