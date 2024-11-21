20 Swedish kronor to South African rand

Convert SEK to ZAR at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = R1.645 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:36
SEK to ZAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ZAR
1 SEK to ZARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.67891.7490
Low1.61911.6191
Average1.65011.6906
Change-1.07%-5.49%
1 SEK to ZAR stats

The performance of SEK to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.6789 and a 30 day low of 1.6191. This means the 30 day average was 1.6501. The change for SEK to ZAR was -1.07.

The performance of SEK to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.7490 and a 90 day low of 1.6191. This means the 90 day average was 1.6906. The change for SEK to ZAR was -5.49.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9490.7917.08111.05984.4691.3974.121
1 EUR1.05310.8337.45911.64988.9751.4724.341
1 GBP1.2641.218.95113.98106.7811.7665.21
1 DKK0.1410.1340.11211.56211.9290.1970.582

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / South African Rand
1 SEK1.64518 ZAR
5 SEK8.22590 ZAR
10 SEK16.45180 ZAR
20 SEK32.90360 ZAR
50 SEK82.25900 ZAR
100 SEK164.51800 ZAR
250 SEK411.29500 ZAR
500 SEK822.59000 ZAR
1000 SEK1,645.18000 ZAR
2000 SEK3,290.36000 ZAR
5000 SEK8,225.90000 ZAR
10000 SEK16,451.80000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Swedish Krona
1 ZAR0.60784 SEK
5 ZAR3.03919 SEK
10 ZAR6.07837 SEK
20 ZAR12.15674 SEK
50 ZAR30.39185 SEK
100 ZAR60.78370 SEK
250 ZAR151.95925 SEK
500 ZAR303.91850 SEK
1000 ZAR607.83700 SEK
2000 ZAR1,215.67400 SEK
5000 ZAR3,039.18500 SEK
10000 ZAR6,078.37000 SEK