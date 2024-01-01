500 Swedish kronor to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert SEK to XOF at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = CFA56.46 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:34
SEK to XOF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

XOF
1 SEK to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High57.608258.2364
Low56.100056.1000
Average56.732057.3884
Change-2.00%-1.92%
1 SEK to XOF stats

The performance of SEK to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 57.6082 and a 30 day low of 56.1000. This means the 30 day average was 56.7320. The change for SEK to XOF was -2.00.

The performance of SEK to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 58.2364 and a 90 day low of 56.1000. This means the 90 day average was 57.3884. The change for SEK to XOF was -1.92.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.950.7917.08311.05984.4751.3974.122
1 EUR1.05310.8337.45911.64688.9651.4714.341
1 GBP1.2641.218.95313.978106.7811.7665.211
1 DKK0.1410.1340.11211.56111.9270.1970.582

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 SEK56.46190 XOF
5 SEK282.30950 XOF
10 SEK564.61900 XOF
20 SEK1,129.23800 XOF
50 SEK2,823.09500 XOF
100 SEK5,646.19000 XOF
250 SEK14,115.47500 XOF
500 SEK28,230.95000 XOF
1000 SEK56,461.90000 XOF
2000 SEK112,923.80000 XOF
5000 SEK282,309.50000 XOF
10000 SEK564,619.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Swedish Krona
1 XOF0.01771 SEK
5 XOF0.08856 SEK
10 XOF0.17711 SEK
20 XOF0.35422 SEK
50 XOF0.88556 SEK
100 XOF1.77111 SEK
250 XOF4.42778 SEK
500 XOF8.85555 SEK
1000 XOF17.71110 SEK
2000 XOF35.42220 SEK
5000 XOF88.55550 SEK
10000 XOF177.11100 SEK