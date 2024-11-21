1 thousand Swedish kronor to Ugandan shillings
Convert SEK to UGX at the real exchange rate
SEK to UGX conversion chart
1 SEK = 334.77900 UGX
0
|1 SEK to UGX
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|347.4920
|366.8450
|Low
|333.3540
|333.3540
|Average
|340.2816
|353.0249
|Change
|-3.66%
|-8.24%
|View full history
1 SEK to UGX stats
The performance of SEK to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 347.4920 and a 30 day low of 333.3540. This means the 30 day average was 340.2816. The change for SEK to UGX was -3.66.
The performance of SEK to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 366.8450 and a 90 day low of 333.3540. This means the 90 day average was 353.0249. The change for SEK to UGX was -8.24.
|Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Ugandan Shilling
|1 SEK
|334.77900 UGX
|5 SEK
|1,673.89500 UGX
|10 SEK
|3,347.79000 UGX
|20 SEK
|6,695.58000 UGX
|50 SEK
|16,738.95000 UGX
|100 SEK
|33,477.90000 UGX
|250 SEK
|83,694.75000 UGX
|500 SEK
|167,389.50000 UGX
|1000 SEK
|334,779.00000 UGX
|2000 SEK
|669,558.00000 UGX
|5000 SEK
|1,673,895.00000 UGX
|10000 SEK
|3,347,790.00000 UGX