100 Swedish kronor to Eswatini Emalangeni

Convert SEK to SZL at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = L1.646 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:06
SEK to SZL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SZL
1 SEK to SZLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.67891.7490
Low1.61911.6191
Average1.65011.6906
Change-1.03%-5.45%
1 SEK to SZL stats

The performance of SEK to SZL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.6789 and a 30 day low of 1.6191. This means the 30 day average was 1.6501. The change for SEK to SZL was -1.03.

The performance of SEK to SZL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.7490 and a 90 day low of 1.6191. This means the 90 day average was 1.6906. The change for SEK to SZL was -5.45.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Swazi Lilangeni
1 SEK1.64554 SZL
5 SEK8.22770 SZL
10 SEK16.45540 SZL
20 SEK32.91080 SZL
50 SEK82.27700 SZL
100 SEK164.55400 SZL
250 SEK411.38500 SZL
500 SEK822.77000 SZL
1000 SEK1,645.54000 SZL
2000 SEK3,291.08000 SZL
5000 SEK8,227.70000 SZL
10000 SEK16,455.40000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Swedish Krona
1 SZL0.60770 SEK
5 SZL3.03852 SEK
10 SZL6.07703 SEK
20 SZL12.15406 SEK
50 SZL30.38515 SEK
100 SZL60.77030 SEK
250 SZL151.92575 SEK
500 SZL303.85150 SEK
1000 SZL607.70300 SEK
2000 SZL1,215.40600 SEK
5000 SZL3,038.51500 SEK
10000 SZL6,077.03000 SEK