5 Swedish kronor to Omani rials

Convert SEK to OMR at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = ر.ع.0.03494 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:36
SEK to OMR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

OMR
1 SEK to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03650.0382
Low0.03490.0349
Average0.03570.0369
Change-4.29%-7.61%
1 SEK to OMR stats

The performance of SEK to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0365 and a 30 day low of 0.0349. This means the 30 day average was 0.0357. The change for SEK to OMR was -4.29.

The performance of SEK to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0382 and a 90 day low of 0.0349. This means the 90 day average was 0.0369. The change for SEK to OMR was -7.61.

How to convert Swedish kronor to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Omani Rial
1 SEK0.03494 OMR
5 SEK0.17468 OMR
10 SEK0.34936 OMR
20 SEK0.69873 OMR
50 SEK1.74682 OMR
100 SEK3.49363 OMR
250 SEK8.73408 OMR
500 SEK17.46815 OMR
1000 SEK34.93630 OMR
2000 SEK69.87260 OMR
5000 SEK174.68150 OMR
10000 SEK349.36300 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Swedish Krona
1 OMR28.62350 SEK
5 OMR143.11750 SEK
10 OMR286.23500 SEK
20 OMR572.47000 SEK
50 OMR1,431.17500 SEK
100 OMR2,862.35000 SEK
250 OMR7,155.87500 SEK
500 OMR14,311.75000 SEK
1000 OMR28,623.50000 SEK
2000 OMR57,247.00000 SEK
5000 OMR143,117.50000 SEK
10000 OMR286,235.00000 SEK