Saudi riyals to Ugandan shillings today

Convert SAR to UGX at the real exchange rate

SR1.000 SAR = Ush983.4 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:59
SAR to UGX conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

UGX
1 SAR to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High983.3550993.3410
Low974.3240974.3240
Average976.2546981.8778
Change0.77%-0.67%
1 SAR to UGX stats

The performance of SAR to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 983.3550 and a 30 day low of 974.3240. This means the 30 day average was 976.2546. The change for SAR to UGX was 0.77.

The performance of SAR to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 993.3410 and a 90 day low of 974.3240. This means the 90 day average was 981.8778. The change for SAR to UGX was -0.67.

Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Ugandan Shilling
1 SAR983.35500 UGX
5 SAR4,916.77500 UGX
10 SAR9,833.55000 UGX
20 SAR19,667.10000 UGX
50 SAR49,167.75000 UGX
100 SAR98,335.50000 UGX
250 SAR245,838.75000 UGX
500 SAR491,677.50000 UGX
1000 SAR983,355.00000 UGX
2000 SAR1,966,710.00000 UGX
5000 SAR4,916,775.00000 UGX
10000 SAR9,833,550.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Saudi Riyal
1 UGX0.00102 SAR
5 UGX0.00508 SAR
10 UGX0.01017 SAR
20 UGX0.02034 SAR
50 UGX0.05085 SAR
100 UGX0.10169 SAR
250 UGX0.25423 SAR
500 UGX0.50847 SAR
1000 UGX1.01693 SAR
2000 UGX2.03386 SAR
5000 UGX5.08465 SAR
10000 UGX10.16930 SAR