Saudi riyals to Tanzanian shillings today

Convert SAR to TZS at the real exchange rate

SR1.000 SAR = tzs705.7 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:00
SAR to TZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TZS
1 SAR to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High726.1600727.4000
Low705.4840705.4840
Average714.9511720.9746
Change-2.67%-2.01%
1 SAR to TZS stats

The performance of SAR to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 726.1600 and a 30 day low of 705.4840. This means the 30 day average was 714.9511. The change for SAR to TZS was -2.67.

The performance of SAR to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 727.4000 and a 90 day low of 705.4840. This means the 90 day average was 720.9746. The change for SAR to TZS was -2.01.

Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Tanzanian Shilling
1 SAR705.68300 TZS
5 SAR3,528.41500 TZS
10 SAR7,056.83000 TZS
20 SAR14,113.66000 TZS
50 SAR35,284.15000 TZS
100 SAR70,568.30000 TZS
250 SAR176,420.75000 TZS
500 SAR352,841.50000 TZS
1000 SAR705,683.00000 TZS
2000 SAR1,411,366.00000 TZS
5000 SAR3,528,415.00000 TZS
10000 SAR7,056,830.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Saudi Riyal
1 TZS0.00142 SAR
5 TZS0.00709 SAR
10 TZS0.01417 SAR
20 TZS0.02834 SAR
50 TZS0.07085 SAR
100 TZS0.14171 SAR
250 TZS0.35427 SAR
500 TZS0.70854 SAR
1000 TZS1.41707 SAR
2000 TZS2.83414 SAR
5000 TZS7.08535 SAR
10000 TZS14.17070 SAR