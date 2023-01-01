10 Tanzanian shillings to Saudi riyals

Convert TZS to SAR at the real exchange rate

10 tzs
0.01 sar

1.00000 TZS = 0.00150 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:19 UTC
TZS to SAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 SAR
Mid market rate

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Saudi Riyal
1 TZS0.00150 SAR
5 TZS0.00749 SAR
10 TZS0.01497 SAR
20 TZS0.02995 SAR
50 TZS0.07486 SAR
100 TZS0.14972 SAR
250 TZS0.37431 SAR
500 TZS0.74863 SAR
1000 TZS1.49725 SAR
2000 TZS2.99450 SAR
5000 TZS7.48625 SAR
10000 TZS14.97250 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Tanzanian Shilling
1 SAR667.89300 TZS
5 SAR3339.46500 TZS
10 SAR6678.93000 TZS
20 SAR13357.86000 TZS
50 SAR33394.65000 TZS
100 SAR66789.30000 TZS
250 SAR166973.25000 TZS
500 SAR333946.50000 TZS
1000 SAR667893.00000 TZS
2000 SAR1335786.00000 TZS
5000 SAR3339465.00000 TZS
10000 SAR6678930.00000 TZS