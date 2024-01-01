Saudi riyals to Turkmenistani manats today

Convert SAR to TMT at the real exchange rate

SR1.000 SAR = T0.9323 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:58
SAR to TMT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

TMT
1 SAR to TMTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.93250.9332
Low0.93150.9315
Average0.93190.9323
Change0.04%-0.05%
1 SAR to TMT stats

The performance of SAR to TMT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9325 and a 30 day low of 0.9315. This means the 30 day average was 0.9319. The change for SAR to TMT was 0.04.

The performance of SAR to TMT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9332 and a 90 day low of 0.9315. This means the 90 day average was 0.9323. The change for SAR to TMT was -0.05.

Top currencies

 USDINRPKRCADEURPHPAUDGBP
1 USD184.434277.851.3970.94858.941.5340.79
1 INR0.01213.2910.0170.0110.6980.0180.009
1 PKR0.0040.30410.0050.0030.2120.0060.003
1 CAD0.71660.461198.96210.67942.2061.0990.566

Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Turkmenistani Manat
1 SAR0.93226 TMT
5 SAR4.66132 TMT
10 SAR9.32264 TMT
20 SAR18.64528 TMT
50 SAR46.61320 TMT
100 SAR93.22640 TMT
250 SAR233.06600 TMT
500 SAR466.13200 TMT
1000 SAR932.26400 TMT
2000 SAR1,864.52800 TMT
5000 SAR4,661.32000 TMT
10000 SAR9,322.64000 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Saudi Riyal
1 TMT1.07266 SAR
5 TMT5.36330 SAR
10 TMT10.72660 SAR
20 TMT21.45320 SAR
50 TMT53.63300 SAR
100 TMT107.26600 SAR
250 TMT268.16500 SAR
500 TMT536.33000 SAR
1000 TMT1,072.66000 SAR
2000 TMT2,145.32000 SAR
5000 TMT5,363.30000 SAR
10000 TMT10,726.60000 SAR