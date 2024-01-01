Saudi riyals to Eswatini Emalangeni today

Convert SAR to SZL at the real exchange rate

SR1.000 SAR = L4.825 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:57
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SAR to SZL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SZL
1 SAR to SZLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.86824.8682
Low4.60684.5590
Average4.73454.7033
Change3.31%2.15%
View full history

1 SAR to SZL stats

The performance of SAR to SZL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.8682 and a 30 day low of 4.6068. This means the 30 day average was 4.7345. The change for SAR to SZL was 3.31.

The performance of SAR to SZL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.8682 and a 90 day low of 4.5590. This means the 90 day average was 4.7033. The change for SAR to SZL was 2.15.

Track market ratesView SAR to SZL chart

Top currencies

 USDINRPKRCADEURPHPAUDGBP
1 USD184.433277.851.3970.94858.941.5350.79
1 INR0.01213.2910.0170.0110.6980.0180.009
1 PKR0.0040.30410.0050.0030.2120.0060.003
1 CAD0.71660.458198.95510.67942.2041.0990.566

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Eswatini Emalangeni

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyal

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Swazi Lilangeni
1 SAR4.82454 SZL
5 SAR24.12270 SZL
10 SAR48.24540 SZL
20 SAR96.49080 SZL
50 SAR241.22700 SZL
100 SAR482.45400 SZL
250 SAR1,206.13500 SZL
500 SAR2,412.27000 SZL
1000 SAR4,824.54000 SZL
2000 SAR9,649.08000 SZL
5000 SAR24,122.70000 SZL
10000 SAR48,245.40000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Saudi Riyal
1 SZL0.20727 SAR
5 SZL1.03637 SAR
10 SZL2.07274 SAR
20 SZL4.14548 SAR
50 SZL10.36370 SAR
100 SZL20.72740 SAR
250 SZL51.81850 SAR
500 SZL103.63700 SAR
1000 SZL207.27400 SAR
2000 SZL414.54800 SAR
5000 SZL1,036.37000 SAR
10000 SZL2,072.74000 SAR