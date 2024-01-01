Saudi riyals to Solomon Islands dollars today

Convert SAR to SBD at the real exchange rate

SR1.000 SAR = SI$2.190 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:55
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SAR to SBD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SBD
1 SAR to SBDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.20592.2113
Low2.17532.1696
Average2.18532.1865
Change0.53%-0.59%
View full history

1 SAR to SBD stats

The performance of SAR to SBD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.2059 and a 30 day low of 2.1753. This means the 30 day average was 2.1853. The change for SAR to SBD was 0.53.

The performance of SAR to SBD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.2113 and a 90 day low of 2.1696. This means the 90 day average was 2.1865. The change for SAR to SBD was -0.59.

Track market ratesView SAR to SBD chart

Top currencies

 USDINRPKRCADEURPHPAUDGBP
1 USD184.433277.851.3970.94858.941.5350.79
1 INR0.01213.2910.0170.0110.6980.0180.009
1 PKR0.0040.30410.0050.0030.2120.0060.003
1 CAD0.71660.458198.95510.67942.2041.0990.566

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Solomon Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to SBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyal

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 SAR2.19044 SBD
5 SAR10.95220 SBD
10 SAR21.90440 SBD
20 SAR43.80880 SBD
50 SAR109.52200 SBD
100 SAR219.04400 SBD
250 SAR547.61000 SBD
500 SAR1,095.22000 SBD
1000 SAR2,190.44000 SBD
2000 SAR4,380.88000 SBD
5000 SAR10,952.20000 SBD
10000 SAR21,904.40000 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Saudi Riyal
1 SBD0.45653 SAR
5 SBD2.28265 SAR
10 SBD4.56529 SAR
20 SBD9.13058 SAR
50 SBD22.82645 SAR
100 SBD45.65290 SAR
250 SBD114.13225 SAR
500 SBD228.26450 SAR
1000 SBD456.52900 SAR
2000 SBD913.05800 SAR
5000 SBD2,282.64500 SAR
10000 SBD4,565.29000 SAR