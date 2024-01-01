Saudi riyals to Romanian leus today

Convert SAR to RON at the real exchange rate

SR1.000 SAR = L1.256 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:55
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SAR to RON conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

RON
1 SAR to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.25841.2584
Low1.21151.1850
Average1.23461.2112
Change2.41%6.02%
View full history

1 SAR to RON stats

The performance of SAR to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2584 and a 30 day low of 1.2115. This means the 30 day average was 1.2346. The change for SAR to RON was 2.41.

The performance of SAR to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2584 and a 90 day low of 1.1850. This means the 90 day average was 1.2112. The change for SAR to RON was 6.02.

Track market ratesView SAR to RON chart

Top currencies

 USDINRPKRCADEURPHPAUDGBP
1 USD184.433277.851.3970.94858.941.5350.79
1 INR0.01213.2910.0170.0110.6980.0180.009
1 PKR0.0040.30410.0050.0030.2120.0060.003
1 CAD0.71660.458198.95510.67942.2041.0990.566

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyal

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Romanian Leu
1 SAR1.25627 RON
5 SAR6.28135 RON
10 SAR12.56270 RON
20 SAR25.12540 RON
50 SAR62.81350 RON
100 SAR125.62700 RON
250 SAR314.06750 RON
500 SAR628.13500 RON
1000 SAR1,256.27000 RON
2000 SAR2,512.54000 RON
5000 SAR6,281.35000 RON
10000 SAR12,562.70000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Saudi Riyal
1 RON0.79601 SAR
5 RON3.98004 SAR
10 RON7.96007 SAR
20 RON15.92014 SAR
50 RON39.80035 SAR
100 RON79.60070 SAR
250 RON199.00175 SAR
500 RON398.00350 SAR
1000 RON796.00700 SAR
2000 RON1,592.01400 SAR
5000 RON3,980.03500 SAR
10000 RON7,960.07000 SAR