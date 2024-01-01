Saudi riyals to Papua New Guinean kinas today

Convert SAR to PGK at the real exchange rate

SR1.000 SAR = K1.056 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:53
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SAR to PGK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PGK
1 SAR to PGKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.05611.0561
Low1.04751.0272
Average1.05191.0448
Change0.69%1.85%
View full history

1 SAR to PGK stats

The performance of SAR to PGK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0561 and a 30 day low of 1.0475. This means the 30 day average was 1.0519. The change for SAR to PGK was 0.69.

The performance of SAR to PGK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0561 and a 90 day low of 1.0272. This means the 90 day average was 1.0448. The change for SAR to PGK was 1.85.

Track market ratesView SAR to PGK chart

Top currencies

 USDINRPKRCADEURPHPAUDGBP
1 USD184.43277.851.3970.94858.9551.5350.79
1 INR0.01213.2910.0170.0110.6980.0180.009
1 PKR0.0040.30410.0050.0030.2120.0060.003
1 CAD0.71660.452198.9410.67942.2111.0990.566

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Papua New Guinean kinas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyal

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 SAR1.05614 PGK
5 SAR5.28070 PGK
10 SAR10.56140 PGK
20 SAR21.12280 PGK
50 SAR52.80700 PGK
100 SAR105.61400 PGK
250 SAR264.03500 PGK
500 SAR528.07000 PGK
1000 SAR1,056.14000 PGK
2000 SAR2,112.28000 PGK
5000 SAR5,280.70000 PGK
10000 SAR10,561.40000 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Saudi Riyal
1 PGK0.94685 SAR
5 PGK4.73424 SAR
10 PGK9.46847 SAR
20 PGK18.93694 SAR
50 PGK47.34235 SAR
100 PGK94.68470 SAR
250 PGK236.71175 SAR
500 PGK473.42350 SAR
1000 PGK946.84700 SAR
2000 PGK1,893.69400 SAR
5000 PGK4,734.23500 SAR
10000 PGK9,468.47000 SAR