5 Saudi riyals to Bolivian bolivianos

Convert SAR to BOB at the real exchange rate

5 sar
9.18 bob

1.00000 SAR = 1.83534 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.856681.0805589.62521.45621.646430.9523318.3802
1 GBP1.167311.26135104.6221.699861.921911.1116521.4556
1 USD0.925450.792801182.94411.347651.523690.8813517.01
1 INR0.01115760.009558260.012056310.01624770.01837010.01062580.205078

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Bolivian bolivianos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyals

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Bolivian Boliviano
1 SAR1.83534 BOB
5 SAR9.17670 BOB
10 SAR18.35340 BOB
20 SAR36.70680 BOB
50 SAR91.76700 BOB
100 SAR183.53400 BOB
250 SAR458.83500 BOB
500 SAR917.67000 BOB
1000 SAR1835.34000 BOB
2000 SAR3670.68000 BOB
5000 SAR9176.70000 BOB
10000 SAR18353.40000 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Saudi Riyal
1 BOB0.54486 SAR
5 BOB2.72429 SAR
10 BOB5.44858 SAR
20 BOB10.89716 SAR
50 BOB27.24290 SAR
100 BOB54.48580 SAR
250 BOB136.21450 SAR
500 BOB272.42900 SAR
1000 BOB544.85800 SAR
2000 BOB1089.71600 SAR
5000 BOB2724.29000 SAR
10000 BOB5448.58000 SAR