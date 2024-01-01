500 Qatari rials to Kenyan shillings

Convert QAR to KES at the real exchange rate

500 qar
19,957 kes

1.00000 QAR = 39.91360 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD183.02331.3507278.970.7947860.92911531.181.53198
1 INR0.012044810.01626893.360140.009573050.011190918.44280.0184524
1 CAD0.74035761.46691206.5370.5884250.6878721133.621.13421
1 PKR0.003584610.2976070.0048417410.0028490.00333055.488690.00549156

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rials

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Kenyan Shilling
1 QAR39.91360 KES
5 QAR199.56800 KES
10 QAR399.13600 KES
20 QAR798.27200 KES
50 QAR1995.68000 KES
100 QAR3991.36000 KES
250 QAR9978.40000 KES
500 QAR19956.80000 KES
1000 QAR39913.60000 KES
2000 QAR79827.20000 KES
5000 QAR199568.00000 KES
10000 QAR399136.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Qatari Rial
1 KES0.02505 QAR
5 KES0.12527 QAR
10 KES0.25054 QAR
20 KES0.50108 QAR
50 KES1.25270 QAR
100 KES2.50541 QAR
250 KES6.26352 QAR
500 KES12.52705 QAR
1000 KES25.05410 QAR
2000 KES50.10820 QAR
5000 KES125.27050 QAR
10000 KES250.54100 QAR