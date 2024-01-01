5 Qatari rials to Ghanaian cedis

Convert QAR to GHS at the real exchange rate

5 qar
16.74 ghs

1.00000 QAR = 3.34797 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:44
How to convert Qatari rials to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Ghanaian Cedi
1 QAR3.34797 GHS
5 QAR16.73985 GHS
10 QAR33.47970 GHS
20 QAR66.95940 GHS
50 QAR167.39850 GHS
100 QAR334.79700 GHS
250 QAR836.99250 GHS
500 QAR1673.98500 GHS
1000 QAR3347.97000 GHS
2000 QAR6695.94000 GHS
5000 QAR16739.85000 GHS
10000 QAR33479.70000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Qatari Rial
1 GHS0.29869 QAR
5 GHS1.49344 QAR
10 GHS2.98689 QAR
20 GHS5.97378 QAR
50 GHS14.93445 QAR
100 GHS29.86890 QAR
250 GHS74.67225 QAR
500 GHS149.34450 QAR
1000 GHS298.68900 QAR
2000 GHS597.37800 QAR
5000 GHS1493.44500 QAR
10000 GHS2986.89000 QAR