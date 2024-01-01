100 Qatari rials to Swiss francs

Convert QAR to CHF at the real exchange rate

100 qar
24.23 chf

1.00000 QAR = 0.24230 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD183.02771.34985278.970.7944390.928551530.931.53116
1 INR0.012044210.01625783.359960.009568360.011183618.43880.0184415
1 CAD0.74082361.50881206.6670.5885390.687891134.151.13432
1 PKR0.003584610.2976220.0048386910.002847760.003328495.487790.00548862

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rials

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Swiss Franc
1 QAR0.24230 CHF
5 QAR1.21151 CHF
10 QAR2.42302 CHF
20 QAR4.84604 CHF
50 QAR12.11510 CHF
100 QAR24.23020 CHF
250 QAR60.57550 CHF
500 QAR121.15100 CHF
1000 QAR242.30200 CHF
2000 QAR484.60400 CHF
5000 QAR1211.51000 CHF
10000 QAR2423.02000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Qatari Rial
1 CHF4.12707 QAR
5 CHF20.63535 QAR
10 CHF41.27070 QAR
20 CHF82.54140 QAR
50 CHF206.35350 QAR
100 CHF412.70700 QAR
250 CHF1031.76750 QAR
500 CHF2063.53500 QAR
1000 CHF4127.07000 QAR
2000 CHF8254.14000 QAR
5000 CHF20635.35000 QAR
10000 CHF41270.70000 QAR