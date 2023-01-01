100 Swiss francs to Qatari rials

Convert CHF to QAR at the real exchange rate

100 chf
398.24 qar

1.00000 CHF = 3.98241 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 2:39 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

CHF to QAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 QAR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86691.05787.7681.434981.645520.9677518.3963
1GBP1.1535411.21925101.241.655251.898111.1163321.2202
1USD0.94610.820176183.0351.35761.556780.9155517.4043
1INR0.01139370.009877480.012043110.01634970.01874850.01102610.209602

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Qatari Rial
1 CHF3.98241 QAR
5 CHF19.91205 QAR
10 CHF39.82410 QAR
20 CHF79.64820 QAR
50 CHF199.12050 QAR
100 CHF398.24100 QAR
250 CHF995.60250 QAR
500 CHF1991.20500 QAR
1000 CHF3982.41000 QAR
2000 CHF7964.82000 QAR
5000 CHF19912.05000 QAR
10000 CHF39824.10000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Swiss Franc
1 QAR0.25110 CHF
5 QAR1.25552 CHF
10 QAR2.51104 CHF
20 QAR5.02208 CHF
50 QAR12.55520 CHF
100 QAR25.11040 CHF
250 QAR62.77600 CHF
500 QAR125.55200 CHF
1000 QAR251.10400 CHF
2000 QAR502.20800 CHF
5000 QAR1255.52000 CHF
10000 QAR2511.04000 CHF