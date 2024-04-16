5 Polish zloty to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert PLN to UAH at the real exchange rate

5 pln
48.04 uah

1.000 PLN = 9.608 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:12
How to convert Polish zloty to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 PLN9.60787 UAH
5 PLN48.03935 UAH
10 PLN96.07870 UAH
20 PLN192.15740 UAH
50 PLN480.39350 UAH
100 PLN960.78700 UAH
250 PLN2,401.96750 UAH
500 PLN4,803.93500 UAH
1000 PLN9,607.87000 UAH
2000 PLN19,215.74000 UAH
5000 PLN48,039.35000 UAH
10000 PLN96,078.70000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Polish Zloty
1 UAH0.10408 PLN
5 UAH0.52041 PLN
10 UAH1.04081 PLN
20 UAH2.08162 PLN
50 UAH5.20405 PLN
100 UAH10.40810 PLN
250 UAH26.02025 PLN
500 UAH52.04050 PLN
1000 UAH104.08100 PLN
2000 UAH208.16200 PLN
5000 UAH520.40500 PLN
10000 UAH1,040.81000 PLN