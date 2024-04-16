2,000 Polish zloty to Pakistani rupees

Convert PLN to PKR at the real exchange rate

2,000 pln
135,590.80 pkr

1.000 PLN = 67.80 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:36
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.06388.9881.4711.6610.97118.119
1 GBP1.1711.244104.1191.7211.9441.13621.199
1 USD0.940.804183.6871.3831.5620.91317.039
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.204

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Pakistani Rupee
1 PLN67.79540 PKR
5 PLN338.97700 PKR
10 PLN677.95400 PKR
20 PLN1,355.90800 PKR
50 PLN3,389.77000 PKR
100 PLN6,779.54000 PKR
250 PLN16,948.85000 PKR
500 PLN33,897.70000 PKR
1000 PLN67,795.40000 PKR
2000 PLN135,590.80000 PKR
5000 PLN338,977.00000 PKR
10000 PLN677,954.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Polish Zloty
1 PKR0.01475 PLN
5 PKR0.07375 PLN
10 PKR0.14750 PLN
20 PKR0.29501 PLN
50 PKR0.73751 PLN
100 PKR1.47503 PLN
250 PKR3.68758 PLN
500 PKR7.37515 PLN
1000 PKR14.75030 PLN
2000 PKR29.50060 PLN
5000 PKR73.75150 PLN
10000 PKR147.50300 PLN