20 Pakistani rupees to Vanuatu vatus

Convert PKR to VUV at the real exchange rate

20 pkr
9 vuv

1.000 PKR = 0.4396 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:09
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Vanuatu Vatu
1 PKR0.43963 VUV
5 PKR2.19813 VUV
10 PKR4.39626 VUV
20 PKR8.79252 VUV
50 PKR21.98130 VUV
100 PKR43.96260 VUV
250 PKR109.90650 VUV
500 PKR219.81300 VUV
1000 PKR439.62600 VUV
2000 PKR879.25200 VUV
5000 PKR2,198.13000 VUV
10000 PKR4,396.26000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Pakistani Rupee
1 VUV2.27466 PKR
5 VUV11.37330 PKR
10 VUV22.74660 PKR
20 VUV45.49320 PKR
50 VUV113.73300 PKR
100 VUV227.46600 PKR
250 VUV568.66500 PKR
500 VUV1,137.33000 PKR
1000 VUV2,274.66000 PKR
2000 VUV4,549.32000 PKR
5000 VUV11,373.30000 PKR
10000 VUV22,746.60000 PKR