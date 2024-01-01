10 Pakistani rupees to Ugandan shillings

Convert PKR to UGX at the real exchange rate

10 pkr
138 ugx

1.000 PKR = 13.79 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:05
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06488.9071.4671.6570.97117.903
1 GBP1.1711.245104.0541.7171.941.13720.953
1 USD0.940.803183.5671.3791.5580.91316.828
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0160.0190.0110.201

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Ugandan Shilling
1 PKR13.79010 UGX
5 PKR68.95050 UGX
10 PKR137.90100 UGX
20 PKR275.80200 UGX
50 PKR689.50500 UGX
100 PKR1,379.01000 UGX
250 PKR3,447.52500 UGX
500 PKR6,895.05000 UGX
1000 PKR13,790.10000 UGX
2000 PKR27,580.20000 UGX
5000 PKR68,950.50000 UGX
10000 PKR137,901.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Pakistani Rupee
1 UGX0.07252 PKR
5 UGX0.36258 PKR
10 UGX0.72516 PKR
20 UGX1.45032 PKR
50 UGX3.62579 PKR
100 UGX7.25159 PKR
250 UGX18.12897 PKR
500 UGX36.25795 PKR
1000 UGX72.51590 PKR
2000 UGX145.03180 PKR
5000 UGX362.57950 PKR
10000 UGX725.15900 PKR