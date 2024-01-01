10 thousand Philippine pesos to Malawian kwachas

Convert PHP to MWK at the real exchange rate

10,000 php
303,206 mwk

1.000 PHP = 30.32 MWK

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:05
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06288.7361.4661.6550.96917.893
1 GBP1.17111.244103.9041.7161.9381.13420.952
1 USD0.9410.804183.5281.381.5580.91216.843
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Malawian kwachas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MWK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to MWK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine pesos

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Malawian Kwacha
1 PHP30.32060 MWK
5 PHP151.60300 MWK
10 PHP303.20600 MWK
20 PHP606.41200 MWK
50 PHP1,516.03000 MWK
100 PHP3,032.06000 MWK
250 PHP7,580.15000 MWK
500 PHP15,160.30000 MWK
1000 PHP30,320.60000 MWK
2000 PHP60,641.20000 MWK
5000 PHP151,603.00000 MWK
10000 PHP303,206.00000 MWK
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Philippine Peso
1 MWK0.03298 PHP
5 MWK0.16490 PHP
10 MWK0.32981 PHP
20 MWK0.65962 PHP
50 MWK1.64905 PHP
100 MWK3.29809 PHP
250 MWK8.24523 PHP
500 MWK16.49045 PHP
1000 MWK32.98090 PHP
2000 MWK65.96180 PHP
5000 MWK164.90450 PHP
10000 MWK329.80900 PHP