500 New Zealand dollars to Qatari rials

Convert NZD to QAR at the real exchange rate

500 nzd
1,086.60 qar

$1.000 NZD = QR2.173 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:05
NZD to QAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NZD to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.24072.2592
Low2.14222.1422
Average2.19402.2163
Change-3.01%-0.81%
View full history

1 NZD to QAR stats

The performance of NZD to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.2407 and a 30 day low of 2.1422. This means the 30 day average was 2.1940. The change for NZD to QAR was -3.01.

The performance of NZD to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.2592 and a 90 day low of 2.1422. This means the 90 day average was 2.2163. The change for NZD to QAR was -0.81.

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.5340.7810.91683.7971.3870.858146.51
1 AUD0.65210.5090.59754.6230.9040.5695.503
1 GBP1.2811.96511.173107.3351.7761.099187.665
1 EUR1.0921.6750.853191.511.5140.937159.985

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Qatari Rial
1 NZD2.17320 QAR
5 NZD10.86600 QAR
10 NZD21.73200 QAR
20 NZD43.46400 QAR
50 NZD108.66000 QAR
100 NZD217.32000 QAR
250 NZD543.30000 QAR
500 NZD1,086.60000 QAR
1000 NZD2,173.20000 QAR
2000 NZD4,346.40000 QAR
5000 NZD10,866.00000 QAR
10000 NZD21,732.00000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / New Zealand Dollar
1 QAR0.46015 NZD
5 QAR2.30075 NZD
10 QAR4.60151 NZD
20 QAR9.20302 NZD
50 QAR23.00755 NZD
100 QAR46.01510 NZD
250 QAR115.03775 NZD
500 QAR230.07550 NZD
1000 QAR460.15100 NZD
2000 QAR920.30200 NZD
5000 QAR2,300.75500 NZD
10000 QAR4,601.51000 NZD