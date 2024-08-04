500 New Zealand dollars to Paraguayan guaranis

Convert NZD to PYG at the real exchange rate

500 nzd
2,258,670 pyg

$1.000 NZD = ₲4,517 PYG

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:02
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NZD to PYG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NZD to PYGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4,631.86004,667.0100
Low4,445.20004,445.2000
Average4,547.57734,579.1197
Change-2.47%0.70%
View full history

1 NZD to PYG stats

The performance of NZD to PYG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4,631.8600 and a 30 day low of 4,445.2000. This means the 30 day average was 4,547.5773. The change for NZD to PYG was -2.47.

The performance of NZD to PYG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4,667.0100 and a 90 day low of 4,445.2000. This means the 90 day average was 4,579.1197. The change for NZD to PYG was 0.70.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.5350.7810.91683.7931.3870.858146.535
1 AUD0.65110.5090.59654.5740.9030.55995.438
1 GBP1.2811.96611.173107.2971.7761.099187.638
1 EUR1.0921.6770.853191.5021.5150.937160.085

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Zealand dollars to Paraguayan guaranis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PYG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NZD to PYG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Zealand dollars

NZD to USD

NZD to AUD

NZD to GBP

NZD to EUR

NZD to INR

NZD to CAD

NZD to CHF

NZD to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Paraguayan Guarani
1 NZD4,517.34000 PYG
5 NZD22,586.70000 PYG
10 NZD45,173.40000 PYG
20 NZD90,346.80000 PYG
50 NZD225,867.00000 PYG
100 NZD451,734.00000 PYG
250 NZD1,129,335.00000 PYG
500 NZD2,258,670.00000 PYG
1000 NZD4,517,340.00000 PYG
2000 NZD9,034,680.00000 PYG
5000 NZD22,586,700.00000 PYG
10000 NZD45,173,400.00000 PYG
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / New Zealand Dollar
1 PYG0.00022 NZD
5 PYG0.00111 NZD
10 PYG0.00221 NZD
20 PYG0.00443 NZD
50 PYG0.01107 NZD
100 PYG0.02214 NZD
250 PYG0.05534 NZD
500 PYG0.11068 NZD
1000 PYG0.22137 NZD
2000 PYG0.44274 NZD
5000 PYG1.10684 NZD
10000 PYG2.21369 NZD