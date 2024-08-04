100 New Zealand dollars to Polish zloty

Convert NZD to PLN at the real exchange rate

100 nzd
234.45 pln

$1.000 NZD = zł2.344 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:01
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

NZD to PLN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NZD to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.43162.5130
Low2.31852.3185
Average2.36992.4131
Change-3.46%-2.43%
View full history

1 NZD to PLN stats

The performance of NZD to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.4316 and a 30 day low of 2.3185. This means the 30 day average was 2.3699. The change for NZD to PLN was -3.46.

The performance of NZD to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.5130 and a 90 day low of 2.3185. This means the 90 day average was 2.4131. The change for NZD to PLN was -2.43.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.5360.7810.91583.7941.3860.859146.585
1 AUD0.65110.5090.59654.5670.9030.55995.456
1 GBP1.2811.96611.173107.2991.7751.1187.702
1 EUR1.0921.6780.853191.5371.5150.938160.055

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Zealand dollars to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NZD to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Zealand dollars

NZD to USD

NZD to AUD

NZD to GBP

NZD to EUR

NZD to INR

NZD to CAD

NZD to CHF

NZD to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Polish Zloty
1 NZD2.34446 PLN
5 NZD11.72230 PLN
10 NZD23.44460 PLN
20 NZD46.88920 PLN
50 NZD117.22300 PLN
100 NZD234.44600 PLN
250 NZD586.11500 PLN
500 NZD1,172.23000 PLN
1000 NZD2,344.46000 PLN
2000 NZD4,688.92000 PLN
5000 NZD11,722.30000 PLN
10000 NZD23,444.60000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / New Zealand Dollar
1 PLN0.42654 NZD
5 PLN2.13269 NZD
10 PLN4.26537 NZD
20 PLN8.53074 NZD
50 PLN21.32685 NZD
100 PLN42.65370 NZD
250 PLN106.63425 NZD
500 PLN213.26850 NZD
1000 PLN426.53700 NZD
2000 PLN853.07400 NZD
5000 PLN2,132.68500 NZD
10000 PLN4,265.37000 NZD