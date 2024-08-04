1 New Zealand dollar to Norwegian kroner

Convert NZD to NOK at the real exchange rate

1 nzd
6.52 nok

$1.000 NZD = kr6.524 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NZD to NOK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NZD to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.56946.5726
Low6.46326.4454
Average6.52036.5121
Change0.67%0.21%
1 NZD to NOK stats

The performance of NZD to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.5694 and a 30 day low of 6.4632. This means the 30 day average was 6.5203. The change for NZD to NOK was 0.67.

The performance of NZD to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.5726 and a 90 day low of 6.4454. This means the 90 day average was 6.5121. The change for NZD to NOK was 0.21.

Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Norwegian Krone
1 NZD6.52395 NOK
5 NZD32.61975 NOK
10 NZD65.23950 NOK
20 NZD130.47900 NOK
50 NZD326.19750 NOK
100 NZD652.39500 NOK
250 NZD1,630.98750 NOK
500 NZD3,261.97500 NOK
1000 NZD6,523.95000 NOK
2000 NZD13,047.90000 NOK
5000 NZD32,619.75000 NOK
10000 NZD65,239.50000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / New Zealand Dollar
1 NOK0.15328 NZD
5 NOK0.76641 NZD
10 NOK1.53281 NZD
20 NOK3.06562 NZD
50 NOK7.66405 NZD
100 NOK15.32810 NZD
250 NOK38.32025 NZD
500 NOK76.64050 NZD
1000 NOK153.28100 NZD
2000 NOK306.56200 NZD
5000 NOK766.40500 NZD
10000 NOK1,532.81000 NZD