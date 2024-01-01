1 New Zealand dollar to Myanmar kyats

Convert NZD to MMK at the real exchange rate

1 nzd
1,251.94 mmk

$1.000 NZD = K1,252 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NZD to MMK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NZD to MMKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,291.24001,303.1200
Low1,234.61001,234.6100
Average1,264.38131,277.7828
Change-3.04%-0.93%
1 NZD to MMK stats

The performance of NZD to MMK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,291.2400 and a 30 day low of 1,234.6100. This means the 30 day average was 1,264.3813. The change for NZD to MMK was -3.04.

The performance of NZD to MMK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,303.1200 and a 90 day low of 1,234.6100. This means the 90 day average was 1,277.7828. The change for NZD to MMK was -0.93.

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.5360.7810.91783.8011.3870.858146.53
1 AUD0.65110.5090.59754.5670.9030.55995.413
1 GBP1.2811.96711.174107.3071.7761.099187.632
1 EUR1.0911.6760.852191.4311.5140.936159.88

Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Myanma Kyat
1 NZD1,251.94000 MMK
5 NZD6,259.70000 MMK
10 NZD12,519.40000 MMK
20 NZD25,038.80000 MMK
50 NZD62,597.00000 MMK
100 NZD125,194.00000 MMK
250 NZD312,985.00000 MMK
500 NZD625,970.00000 MMK
1000 NZD1,251,940.00000 MMK
2000 NZD2,503,880.00000 MMK
5000 NZD6,259,700.00000 MMK
10000 NZD12,519,400.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / New Zealand Dollar
1 MMK0.00080 NZD
5 MMK0.00399 NZD
10 MMK0.00799 NZD
20 MMK0.01598 NZD
50 MMK0.03994 NZD
100 MMK0.07988 NZD
250 MMK0.19969 NZD
500 MMK0.39938 NZD
1000 MMK0.79876 NZD
2000 MMK1.59752 NZD
5000 MMK3.99380 NZD
10000 MMK7.98759 NZD