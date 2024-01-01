5 Norwegian kroner to Rwandan francs

Convert NOK to RWF at the real exchange rate

5 nok
600 rwf

kr1.000 NOK = R₣120.1 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NOK to RWF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NOK to RWFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High124.4790124.5380
Low119.1910118.5440
Average121.2635121.9868
Change-3.55%0.40%
View full history

1 NOK to RWF stats

The performance of NOK to RWF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 124.4790 and a 30 day low of 119.1910. This means the 30 day average was 121.2635. The change for NOK to RWF was -3.55.

The performance of NOK to RWF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 124.5380 and a 90 day low of 118.5440. This means the 90 day average was 121.9868. The change for NOK to RWF was 0.40.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Norwegian kroner to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NOK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NOK to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Norwegian kroner

NOK to USD

NOK to EUR

NOK to INR

NOK to GBP

NOK to SEK

NOK to KRW

NOK to PLN

NOK to DKK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Rwandan Franc
1 NOK120.06500 RWF
5 NOK600.32500 RWF
10 NOK1,200.65000 RWF
20 NOK2,401.30000 RWF
50 NOK6,003.25000 RWF
100 NOK12,006.50000 RWF
250 NOK30,016.25000 RWF
500 NOK60,032.50000 RWF
1000 NOK120,065.00000 RWF
2000 NOK240,130.00000 RWF
5000 NOK600,325.00000 RWF
10000 NOK1,200,650.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Norwegian Krone
1 RWF0.00833 NOK
5 RWF0.04164 NOK
10 RWF0.08329 NOK
20 RWF0.16658 NOK
50 RWF0.41644 NOK
100 RWF0.83288 NOK
250 RWF2.08221 NOK
500 RWF4.16441 NOK
1000 RWF8.32882 NOK
2000 RWF16.65764 NOK
5000 RWF41.64410 NOK
10000 RWF83.28820 NOK