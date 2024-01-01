1 thousand Norwegian kroner to Rwandan francs
Convert NOK to RWF at the real exchange rate
|1 NOK to RWF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|124.4790
|124.5380
|Low
|119.1910
|118.5440
|Average
|121.2635
|121.9868
|Change
|-3.55%
|0.40%
1 NOK to RWF stats
The performance of NOK to RWF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 124.4790 and a 30 day low of 119.1910. This means the 30 day average was 121.2635. The change for NOK to RWF was -3.55.
The performance of NOK to RWF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 124.5380 and a 90 day low of 118.5440. This means the 90 day average was 121.9868. The change for NOK to RWF was 0.40.
|Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Rwandan Franc
|1 NOK
|120.06500 RWF
|5 NOK
|600.32500 RWF
|10 NOK
|1,200.65000 RWF
|20 NOK
|2,401.30000 RWF
|50 NOK
|6,003.25000 RWF
|100 NOK
|12,006.50000 RWF
|250 NOK
|30,016.25000 RWF
|500 NOK
|60,032.50000 RWF
|1000 NOK
|120,065.00000 RWF
|2000 NOK
|240,130.00000 RWF
|5000 NOK
|600,325.00000 RWF
|10000 NOK
|1,200,650.00000 RWF