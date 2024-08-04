500 Norwegian kroner to Philippine pesos

Convert NOK to PHP at the real exchange rate

500 nok
2,641.25 php

kr1.000 NOK = ₱5.283 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to PHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.54785.6165
Low5.28255.2428
Average5.38805.4473
Change-4.78%-0.04%
1 NOK to PHP stats

The performance of NOK to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.5478 and a 30 day low of 5.2825. This means the 30 day average was 5.3880. The change for NOK to PHP was -4.78.

The performance of NOK to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.6165 and a 90 day low of 5.2428. This means the 90 day average was 5.4473. The change for NOK to PHP was -0.04.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Norwegian kroner to Philippine pesos

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NOK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NOK to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Philippine Peso
1 NOK5.28250 PHP
5 NOK26.41250 PHP
10 NOK52.82500 PHP
20 NOK105.65000 PHP
50 NOK264.12500 PHP
100 NOK528.25000 PHP
250 NOK1,320.62500 PHP
500 NOK2,641.25000 PHP
1000 NOK5,282.50000 PHP
2000 NOK10,565.00000 PHP
5000 NOK26,412.50000 PHP
10000 NOK52,825.00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Norwegian Krone
1 PHP0.18930 NOK
5 PHP0.94652 NOK
10 PHP1.89304 NOK
20 PHP3.78608 NOK
50 PHP9.46520 NOK
100 PHP18.93040 NOK
250 PHP47.32600 NOK
500 PHP94.65200 NOK
1000 PHP189.30400 NOK
2000 PHP378.60800 NOK
5000 PHP946.52000 NOK
10000 PHP1,893.04000 NOK