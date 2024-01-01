50 Philippine pesos to Norwegian kroner

Convert PHP to NOK at the real exchange rate

50 php
9.64 nok

1.000 PHP = 0.1927 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:15
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.380.9421.5580.8041,393.82154.47.24
1 CAD0.72510.6831.1290.5831,010.2111.9045.247
1 EUR1.0621.46511.6550.8541,480.1163.9557.688
1 AUD0.6420.8850.60410.516894.48499.0864.646

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine pesos

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Norwegian Krone
1 PHP0.19273 NOK
5 PHP0.96367 NOK
10 PHP1.92733 NOK
20 PHP3.85466 NOK
50 PHP9.63665 NOK
100 PHP19.27330 NOK
250 PHP48.18325 NOK
500 PHP96.36650 NOK
1000 PHP192.73300 NOK
2000 PHP385.46600 NOK
5000 PHP963.66500 NOK
10000 PHP1,927.33000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Philippine Peso
1 NOK5.18852 PHP
5 NOK25.94260 PHP
10 NOK51.88520 PHP
20 NOK103.77040 PHP
50 NOK259.42600 PHP
100 NOK518.85200 PHP
250 NOK1,297.13000 PHP
500 NOK2,594.26000 PHP
1000 NOK5,188.52000 PHP
2000 NOK10,377.04000 PHP
5000 NOK25,942.60000 PHP
10000 NOK51,885.20000 PHP