10 Norwegian kroner to Namibian dollars

Convert NOK to NAD at the real exchange rate

10 nok
16.70 nad

kr1.000 NOK = $1.670 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to NAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to NADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.72321.7966
Low1.65901.6590
Average1.68031.7116
Change-3.09%-2.10%
1 NOK to NAD stats

The performance of NOK to NAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.7232 and a 30 day low of 1.6590. This means the 30 day average was 1.6803. The change for NOK to NAD was -3.09.

The performance of NOK to NAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.7966 and a 90 day low of 1.6590. This means the 90 day average was 1.7116. The change for NOK to NAD was -2.10.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Namibian Dollar
1 NOK1.66991 NAD
5 NOK8.34955 NAD
10 NOK16.69910 NAD
20 NOK33.39820 NAD
50 NOK83.49550 NAD
100 NOK166.99100 NAD
250 NOK417.47750 NAD
500 NOK834.95500 NAD
1000 NOK1,669.91000 NAD
2000 NOK3,339.82000 NAD
5000 NOK8,349.55000 NAD
10000 NOK16,699.10000 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Norwegian Krone
1 NAD0.59884 NOK
5 NAD2.99418 NOK
10 NAD5.98836 NOK
20 NAD11.97672 NOK
50 NAD29.94180 NOK
100 NAD59.88360 NOK
250 NAD149.70900 NOK
500 NAD299.41800 NOK
1000 NAD598.83600 NOK
2000 NAD1,197.67200 NOK
5000 NAD2,994.18000 NOK
10000 NAD5,988.36000 NOK