5,000 Norwegian kroner to British pounds sterling

Convert NOK to GBP at the real exchange rate

5,000 nok
356.59 gbp

kr1.000 NOK = £0.07132 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to GBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to GBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07400.0749
Low0.07030.0703
Average0.07160.0732
Change-3.62%-2.96%
1 NOK to GBP stats

The performance of NOK to GBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0740 and a 30 day low of 0.0703. This means the 30 day average was 0.0716. The change for NOK to GBP was -3.62.

The performance of NOK to GBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0749 and a 90 day low of 0.0703. This means the 90 day average was 0.0732. The change for NOK to GBP was -2.96.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / British Pound Sterling
1 NOK0.07132 GBP
5 NOK0.35659 GBP
10 NOK0.71318 GBP
20 NOK1.42636 GBP
50 NOK3.56591 GBP
100 NOK7.13181 GBP
250 NOK17.82953 GBP
500 NOK35.65905 GBP
1000 NOK71.31810 GBP
2000 NOK142.63620 GBP
5000 NOK356.59050 GBP
10000 NOK713.18100 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Norwegian Krone
1 GBP14.02170 NOK
5 GBP70.10850 NOK
10 GBP140.21700 NOK
20 GBP280.43400 NOK
50 GBP701.08500 NOK
100 GBP1,402.17000 NOK
250 GBP3,505.42500 NOK
500 GBP7,010.85000 NOK
1000 GBP14,021.70000 NOK
2000 GBP28,043.40000 NOK
5000 GBP70,108.50000 NOK
10000 GBP140,217.00000 NOK