100 Norwegian kroner to Costa Rican colóns

Convert NOK to CRC at the real exchange rate

100 nok
4,781.60 crc

kr1.000 NOK = ₡47.82 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to CRC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High50.640550.6675
Low47.766446.7180
Average48.667048.8168
Change-5.58%1.88%
1 NOK to CRC stats

The performance of NOK to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 50.6405 and a 30 day low of 47.7664. This means the 30 day average was 48.6670. The change for NOK to CRC was -5.58.

The performance of NOK to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 50.6675 and a 90 day low of 46.7180. This means the 90 day average was 48.8168. The change for NOK to CRC was 1.88.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Costa Rican Colón
1 NOK47.81600 CRC
5 NOK239.08000 CRC
10 NOK478.16000 CRC
20 NOK956.32000 CRC
50 NOK2,390.80000 CRC
100 NOK4,781.60000 CRC
250 NOK11,954.00000 CRC
500 NOK23,908.00000 CRC
1000 NOK47,816.00000 CRC
2000 NOK95,632.00000 CRC
5000 NOK239,080.00000 CRC
10000 NOK478,160.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Norwegian Krone
1 CRC0.02091 NOK
5 CRC0.10457 NOK
10 CRC0.20914 NOK
20 CRC0.41827 NOK
50 CRC1.04568 NOK
100 CRC2.09135 NOK
250 CRC5.22838 NOK
500 CRC10.45675 NOK
1000 CRC20.91350 NOK
2000 CRC41.82700 NOK
5000 CRC104.56750 NOK
10000 CRC209.13500 NOK